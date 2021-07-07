Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of COF stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

