Cardano Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00039008 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00037121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

