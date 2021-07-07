CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $630.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 621 ($8.11), with a volume of 1655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($8.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66. The stock has a market cap of £703.53 million and a PE ratio of 14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 577.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

