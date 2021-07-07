Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CABGY opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

