CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Diane L. Cafritz Sells 19,580 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.88. 1,385,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

