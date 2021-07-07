CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PRTS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,637. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $878.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.43 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

