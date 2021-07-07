Castleark Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after buying an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

