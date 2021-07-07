Castleark Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

