Castleark Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

