Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

