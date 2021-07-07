Castleark Management LLC Sells 101,910 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,910 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

