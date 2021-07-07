Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.37 on Monday. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $373.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

