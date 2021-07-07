Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

CTLT stock opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

