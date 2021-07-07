CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.30. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$67.94, with a volume of 47,583 shares changing hands.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

