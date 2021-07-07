CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of CDW worth $160,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

