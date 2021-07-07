CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

CIG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 3,883,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

