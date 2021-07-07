Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 146.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

