Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.50. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

