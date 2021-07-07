Centiva Capital LP Buys New Stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 1,375.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 235,587 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 31.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of FLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 3,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. Fly Leasing Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

