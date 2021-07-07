Centiva Capital LP Purchases 39,697 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 226.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.3% of Centiva Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,389. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $186.52. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

