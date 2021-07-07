Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 7,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

