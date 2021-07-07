Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. 11,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

