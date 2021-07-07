CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Price Down 94.2%

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) fell 94.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 218,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.86.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

