Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of CERE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 2,679,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

