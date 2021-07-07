Charles Ferry Buys 39 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £141.96 ($185.47).

BRW stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 362.50 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 157,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,264. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

BRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

