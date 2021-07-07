Charles Ferry Buys 39 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £141.96 ($185.47).
BRW stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 362.50 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 157,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,264. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.
About Brewin Dolphin
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
