Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

