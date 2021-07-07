ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Up 5%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 39,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,056,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $956.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $4,093,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

