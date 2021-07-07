China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXDC opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71. China XD Plastics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

