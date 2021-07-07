Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $$9,867.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,564.78. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $7,668.33 and a twelve month high of $10,000.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

