Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $9,867.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9,564.78. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $7,668.33 and a one year high of $10,000.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

