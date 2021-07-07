CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 14,354 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1,314.92. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,558,218 shares of company stock worth $306,828,564. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

