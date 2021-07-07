CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Unity Software by 43.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE:U opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $3,539,631.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,668 shares of company stock worth $92,357,202 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

