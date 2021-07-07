CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $928,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.