CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

