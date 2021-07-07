CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MAG opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 539.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.