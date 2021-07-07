CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 344 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.