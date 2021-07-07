CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

