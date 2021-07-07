Cipher (CPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,310.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Cipher has a market cap of $137,242.54 and approximately $92,310.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00230262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001536 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.63 or 0.00831630 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

