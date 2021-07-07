Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $187,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. 430,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857,586. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.