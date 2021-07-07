Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,983 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 74.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

