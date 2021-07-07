Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,747 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.