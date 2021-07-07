Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 6,706 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

