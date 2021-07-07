Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 11,338 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

