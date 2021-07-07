Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

