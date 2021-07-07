Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $4.67 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.27.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

