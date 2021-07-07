Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $774,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

