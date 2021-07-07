Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to post sales of $431.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.00 million and the lowest is $425.60 million. Clarivate reported sales of $273.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLVT stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.