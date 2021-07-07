Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $9.46

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.75. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 17,822 shares trading hands.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

