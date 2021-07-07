Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

