Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 2.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 4.72% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,259,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. 113,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,453. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.